Holiday mailing deadlines are approaching fast

It’s the most wonderful time of the year- unless you’re standing in line waiting to mail your cards and letters and packages, or one of the hundreds of postal workers who must sort everything out.

A lot of us put it off to the last minute.

Whether it’s shopping for gifts or sending them to their destinations, we tend to wait until the very end.

That’s why this week is so busy at the Springfield Post Office on Main Street.

“Our window has been extremely busy,” said postmaster Joe Conti. “We’re trying to accommodate everybody at this time of year. We have supervisors out there trying to accommodate and just keeping those lines flowing.”

Conti went on to say, “We have a great team effort here. Everybody knows that they have been coming in early…staying late. Everyone pitching in to make sure our customers get everything they need.”

Nationally, the U.S. Postal Service says the seven days between December 17 and the 23 is the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week, when nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered.

And there’s nothing like that personal touch.

“Some last-minute cards and I just feel like if I can make it personal and had it over to someone, it will help it on its way,” said Sheila Lally of South Hadley.

If you still have packages to mail, Thursday is the deadline using Priority Mail to get them there by Christmas.

The same is true for First Class Mail and all those greeting cards.

Thursday is the deadline to get them there by Christmas Day.