Holiday pop-up store opens in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday shopping season has commenced in the city of Springfield.

City officials came together for a ribbon cutting Tuesday night to welcome “Tasteful Gifts” for the holiday season. The Springfield Business Improvement District launched the pop-up in Tower Square as a way to bring more shopping to downtown.

Tasteful Gifts will feature an assortment of specialty gift boxes and custom gifting options. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “It brings in a collective mix into downtown Springfield and I really appreciate what the Business District did for us.”

The director of the BID said events like this contribute to their goal of making Springfield a place to live, work, shop, and play.

