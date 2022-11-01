EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With Halloween out of the way, the countdown to Christmas is officially ramping up.

Michael Davidson from Agawam hasn’t decided exactly whose getting a Christmas gift. However with a big family, he says budgeting is important especially this year.

“You’re gonna have to cut back I think,” Michael told 22News. “You can’t buy for everybody. They know that. They know you like to spoil them. So what you do is you get them a little something like a little baby chocolate or something.”

While prices are on the minds of many, consumer spending numbers last week show spending is up slightly at .6 percent, with spending on goods up for the first time in two months.

Brian Rushby is the owner of RedFive Toys and Collectibles in East Longmeadow. He said people of all ages are still showing up to buy everything from Barbies to backpacks, however he has noticed prices have gone up.

“We’re finding anything from $2 to $3 to $4 increases per unit,” said Brian. “We’re trying not to pass on to the customer if we can avoid it but sometimes there is no way around it.”

Brian hopes people will remember to shop small this holiday season.

“We’re a local part of your community,” said Brian. “We are here to be an alternative to the big box stores when either they don’t have what you need or when they’re falling short in some other way. You can come here support us, keep us going.”

Brian’s business has been open for the last two years and it’s already been able to expand into the bigger location next door.