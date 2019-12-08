Holiday spirit alive and well thanks to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra kicked off the holiday season Saturday night on a high musical note.

Some 2,300 audience members filled every seat at Symphony Hall for the holiday celebration that featured two very familiar faces on stage to lend more glitter to the festivities.

22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis read from the classic tale “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” to the musical led by Maestro Nick Palmer.

Later in the evening, Palmer relinquished his baton to Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was leading the orchestra and chorus for the iconic holiday favorite, ‘Sleigh Ride’.

Each year families, such as Hampden resident Leonard Chabot’s, consider this concert the official start to their holiday.

“It’s kind of the beginning of the holiday season, it puts us in the spirit,” said Cabot. “It gives us the beginning of the great spirit of Christmas.”

Following Mayor Sarno’s affectionate conducting stint, some 2,300 voices rose from the audience joining the symphony chorus for a sing-a-long of holiday favorites.