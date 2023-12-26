SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Airports, train stations, and highways were bustling Tuesday, as millions of Americans made their way back home after their holiday plans.

At Union Station in Springfield, travelers waved goodbye to their loved ones as they made their way back home from their holiday destinations on Tuesday.

It’s expected to be another busy holiday season. AAA predicts that 115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year. AAA said 7.5 million are expected to fly over Christmas and New Year.

Tuesday at Union Station, people decided to head back home today by train, because it was a much more affordable option, “Flights get super expensive and even bus tickets,” said one holiday traveler, Nakul Jain. “So we are saving up on that, and family is visiting in New York so that’s why.”

AAA says that regardless of when or where home is, the best times to hit the road this week is before noon, and the best days to leave are Sunday and Monday.