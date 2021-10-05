Holland announces winter parking restrictions

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Holland announced Tuesday winter parking restrictions will go into effect starting November 1st.

The parking ban will remain in effect until March 31st of next year. While a specific list of affected roads was not released, the statement issued by the Town of Holland does say that the ban applies to all ways then stipulates: “all roads that fall under the definition of a “way” as defined in c. 90, §1, and includes any

public highway, private way laid out under authority of statute, way dedicated to public use, or way

under the control of park commissioners or body having like powers.”

Those who violate the parking ban will be subject to penalties ranging from a fine to towing at owner’s request.