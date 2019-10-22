Holland car theft suspect arrested in Ohio after multi-state crime spree

HOLLAND, Mass (WWLP/WBOY) – A Holland car theft suspect–also wanted by the FBI– has been arrested in Ohio.

Fifty-two-year-old Robert Vaughn Evans was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Marietta, Ohio. Evans was wanted by the West Virginia State Parole Office for violating the terms of his parole. Evans was on parole for prior convictions in West Virginia for assault.

While on the run, Evans is also alleged to have gone on a multi-state crime spree in Florida, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington. He has been charged in 7 of those states, ranging from larceny, theft of a vehicle, and bank robbery.

According to the Holland Police Department, officers received a report on October 8 of a possible missing and endangered man staying in a camper in town and living under the name Terry Lynn Kincaid.

Officers went to Werner Enterprises on Mashapaug Road, where the truck he was driving was last seen, and determined the plate and truck was stolen. During an inventory search of the stolen truck, Holland police officers discovered two more stolen license plates–one from Ohio and one from Maryland. While at Werner Enterprises, a car carrier operator told officers he was waiting to pick up a 2017 BMW X1 for transport. He said he feared that car had been stolen.

Holland police began their investigation into Terry Lynn Kincaid and determined it was not a real name. Officers then used photos from the woman who reported him missing and matched them to Evans, who they also found out was wanted by the FBI.

When Evans was arrested in Ohio on Friday, the stolen BMW was recovered and he was subsequently taken to holding in West Virginia.

The Holland Police Department filed an application with the local court for criminal charges against Evans related to the stolen vehicle and license plates discovered in Holland.

According to our sister station WBOY in West Virginia, Evans was also previously convicted and sentenced in the Northern District of West Virginia for firearms violations. While pending a supervised release violation in that case in August 1995, Evans escaped from custody and was arrested in Florida nearly a year later. Evans has a lengthy criminal history including charges of kidnapping, forgery, fraud, domestic assault, and sexual assault.

Evans will be held at the North Central Regional Jail until his initial appearance on federal charges from Minnesota. He will also face extradition to the other states where he has been charged.

The U.S. Marshals were assisted in the arrest by the following agencies: West Virginia State Parole, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Patrol. The West Virginia Intelligence Fusion center also helped with the investigation.