Holland firefighters called to home after oil furnace malfunction

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Fire Department was called to a home early Monday morning with high levels of carbon monoxide.

According to the fire department, around 4:51 a.m. firefighters were called to the residence with alarms sounding and on arrival found moderate smoke conditions in the home with high levels of carbon monoxide but no fire.

(Photo: Holland FD)

(Photo: Holland FD)

(Photo: Holland FD)

After an investigation, firefighters found a malfunction with the oil furnace. The home was then ventilated and cleared and no other issues were found.