Holland firefighters called to home after oil furnace malfunction

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Fire Department was called to a home early Monday morning with high levels of carbon monoxide.
According to the fire department, around 4:51 a.m. firefighters were called to the residence with alarms sounding and on arrival found moderate smoke conditions in the home with high levels of carbon monoxide but no fire.
After an investigation, firefighters found a malfunction with the oil furnace. The home was then ventilated and cleared and no other issues were found.