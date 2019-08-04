Holland firefighters put out boat fire on Hamilton Reservoir

HOLLAND, Mass (WWLP) – A boat was on fire on the South Basin of the Hamilton Reservoir in Holland on Saturday.

According to the Holland Fire Department, around 3:25 p.m. when firefighters arrived they found a 21.5 ft inboard speed boat on fire and being towed towards the causeway to prevent the fire from spreading to other boats, docks, and structures.

Holland Fire Department, Holland Police Department and Marine 1 all assisted with putting out the fire.

Haz-Mat salvage booms were put on the late to recover and fluids that may have leaked from the boat. The Holland Fire Department is advising the public to not approach them or attempt to remove them. They will remain there until Sunday afternoon.