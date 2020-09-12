Holland firefighters rescue man, dog from storm culvert

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Fire Department has rescued a man and a dog that were both stuck inside a storm culvert Friday night.

According to the Holland Fire Department, the man was attempting to rescue the dog that was further down the pipe around midnight on Friday night. The man was in a section of the culvert that was 2 feet wide and firefighters were able to safety help him out.

The dog was an additional 12 feet down the drain and stuck inside a pipe that was only 10 inches wide. One of the firefighters then hopped into the culvert and the crew handed down a daisy chain knotted rope. With the rope, the firefighter was able to push it down the drain to the dog that was then able to climb within reach of the firefighter.

The dog and firefighter were pulled out of the culvert by the rest of the crew. The dog was not injured and was able to be reunited with his family.