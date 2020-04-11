Holland PD: Thieves targeting mailboxes to steal money, checks, personal identity

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Holland police are warning its residents to be advised of their mailboxes after several were allegedly gone through Friday or Saturday morning.

According to the Holland Police Department, officers say several resident’s mailboxes were gone through Friday evening or early Saturday morning on Stafford Road. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious cars, people in the area, or have a security camera to call the department at 413-245-0117.

Police say everyone should be on the lookout for thieves who may be targeting mailboxes to steal cash, checks, and personal identity.