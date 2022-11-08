HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Holland Monday after attempting to run from police.

According to the Holland Police Department, around 4:40 p.m. two people known to have arrest warrants issued by state courts were observed exiting a vehicle. The officer told the suspects to stop but they ignored him. One person was taken into custody by the officer but the other suspect ran away.

Officers from Holland, Wales, and State Police as well as a State Police K-9 unit began a search of the perimeter. The second suspect was eventually found hiding under a trailer in a yard and was arrested.

The Holland Police Chief has commended Sergeant Edwin Ward, Officer Michael Murphy, Officer Vincent Sullivan and Officer Charlie Williams for their work in arresting the two suspects for this incident and another incident just hours before where Officer Sullivan had to use Naloxone during an overdose incident around 1:04 p.m. on Monday. The 911 call said the person was suffering from an overdose and was unconscious. Officer Sullivan was the first to arrive and saved the life of the individual.

“The quick response and the tactical methods utilized by the personnel involved led to a rapid

and safe conclusion. I would like to take this opportunity to officially commend all personnel

involved in these incidents,” said Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related. They occurred in the areas of Mountain Road and May Brook Road. No names were released of the victims or suspects for privacy.