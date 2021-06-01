Holland police reports car break-ins

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is investigating after several car break ins occurred.

According to the Holland Police Department, the two incidents happened on Stafford Road and one on East Brimfield Road between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Break-ins have also happened in adjacent towns during the same time frame and some victims had items stolen while other vehicles were only rummaged through.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and report any suspicious activity.