Holland police warning residents of spoof calls asking for personal information

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is warning residents of a scam call claiming to be officers.

Residents told police the caller claims to be from the Holland Police Department and is asking for personal banking information and social security numbers. The department is telling residents that this call is not from them even though the caller ID might say so. This is known as a spoof call from scammers trying to get information from victims.

Holland police say they will only call you to let you know of certain situations but never for your personal information.

