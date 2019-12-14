Holland Police warning residents to lock cars

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the Hampden County town of Holland are joining a chorus of other western Massachusetts police departments in warning residents to lock their car doors.

Authorities say even quiet communities can fall victim to theft.

Monson resident, Josh Harris, told 22News that being from New York, he always locks his car, but his neighbors often don’t.

“Oh yeah, my neighbors leave their doors open their car doors open I might just need to grab something and he says to go right to the car I’m like ‘Bro, you don’t lock your car?'” said Harris.

Police said the rash of break-ins have targeted unlocked vehicles, where criminals are looking for cash, change, credit cards, and small electronics.