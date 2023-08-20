GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hollister Brook Bridge in Granville will be closed beginning on Monday for repairs.

The bridge on Old Westfield Road, just south of Wildcat Road, will be closed for six to ten weeks for repairs, according to the Granville Police Department.

A detour through Southwick has been set in place during the weeks of repairs. There is no exact date on when the bridge will reopen.

