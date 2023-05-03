HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of Jewish American Heritage Month, a Holocaust remembrance event was held by the Greater Holyoke Council for Human Understanding.

In honor of council founders Dolores Stein and Sue Ellen Panitch, two candles were lit by Stein’s son, followed by a moment of silence. It also featured a showing of the 19-minute HBO documentary “The Number on Grandpa’s Arm”, to introduce youth to the Holocaust.

The documentary details Jewish life before and during the Holocaust and a bond that crosses generations. 22News heard from the Council President, Gina Nelson, on why it’s important for survivors’ stories to be told.

“A lot of people don’t understand that there were real people who were involved in that, there was real devastation, that complete families were wiped out. It’s important for us to keep reminding people and keep reminding kids, to stand up,” Nelson says.

Towards the end of the event, six more candles were lit, for the six million Jews that were murdered during the Holocaust.