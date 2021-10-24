Holy Cross Parish, Farmers market season comes to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The farmers market at Springfield’s Holy Cross parish completed its first season on Sunday.

The Hayride was the perfect way to ring down the curtain on the first farmers market season on the grounds of Holy Cross parish. They had launched their season 21 weeks ago in early June. Vendors honored longtime Parishioner Frank Ryan for his work making the market possible.

“Every Sunday, rain or shine we have had a farmers market. It’s very difficult to have a farmer’s market. However, we wanted to support our local farmers for our neighborhood as well as our parish with good, healthy food,” Ryan said.

Supporters have every intention of resuming their farmers market next spring on the lawn of Holy Cross Church facing busy Plumtree Road.