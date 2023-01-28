CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holy Mother of the Rosary Polish National Catholics Church in Chicopee hosted it’s super socks event today from 11 to 3. Members collected new socks for the homeless and they say this seemingly simple garment is super important to those in need.

Geri Lavalley and Marlene Owczarski said, “Such a simply garment especially by the homeless. We feel we are helping right there on the streets for people who need it. We plan to do it every year because we always get a lot of donations as you can see.”

Socks will be donated to multiple charities to benefit the homeless and veterans anyone who participated in the sock donation received soup, crackers, and dessert.