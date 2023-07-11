WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The parish shrine located on the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Westfield was vandalized sometime during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, according to members of the church.

The incident was discovered early Tuesday morning when the family responsible for maintaining the shrine arrived to check on the flowers. Upon arrival, it was observed that two marble statues had been knocked over. Both statues avoided any visible damage. Several individuals had to assist in lifting the statues back into their rightful positions due to their substantial weight.

Courtesy of Matt Biegalski – Holy Trinity Westfield

Courtesy of Matt Biegalski – Holy Trinity Westfield

Courtesy of Matt Biegalski – Holy Trinity Westfield

The incident was reported to the Westfield Police Department, who have initiated an investigation into the matter. Authorities are also reviewing camera footage from the clock tower situated across from the church grounds, hoping to identify any individuals involved in the act of vandalism.

The family deeply involved in maintaining the shrine expressed their profound sadness and disbelief. They have been lifelong parishioners of Holy Trinity Church, dedicating over 15 years to tending to the shrine and, most notably, the vibrant flowers that adorn it during the spring and summer seasons. The family was heartbroken to witness such destruction of something they hold so dear.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information becomes available. If you have any information, you should call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411.