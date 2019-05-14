Holyoke 5th grader raising money for Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke 5th grader is on a mission to help Shriners Hospital in Springfield.

Orion Shearer has been collecting thousands of pounds of soda can tabs, creating a recycling business, giving the proceeds to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Shearer was able to donate hundreds of dollars to the hospital after a different type of fundraiser, a collaboration with Texas Roadhouse.

“Ten percent of what people got from Texas Roadhouse, they gave ten percent to Shriner’s Hospital, so we kind of set it up for them. I know it’s going to help children in need,” said Shearer.

Shearer said he raised $310 for the Shriners Hospital in Springfield during the Texas Roadhouse fundraiser.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.