Holyoke aims to improve quality of life for all residents





HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission is hoping to improve the quality of life for local residents.

A meeting Wednesday night at the Holyoke Senior Center heard from Holyoke community members on how the city can make life more livable for residents of all ages.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission has teamed up with Holyoke, Chicopee and South Hadley to get public input for future infrastructure and services in each community.

One member of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission told 22News, their hope is that no matter your age or ability, you’re able to lead a happy and healthy life in your city or town.

“We want to be able to walk a mile in your shoes and understand your needs so we’re able to design policies and programs to address those needs,” said Patrick Beaudry.

The three communities were awarded a $10,000 grant to get information from residents. It’s meant for city-wide improvements to infrastructure, accessibility and even social activity opportunities.

There’s a survey online for residents who cannot attend the meetings.