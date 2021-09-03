Holyoke alerts parents of rising COVID cases among young students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is alerting parents to a rise in COVID cases among school-aged children.

In a news conference, the Holyoke Board of Health Director said in the last week 50 percent of positive cases came from school-aged children. This isn’t just a problem in Holyoke, it’s a trend nationally, especially with the rise of the delta variant.

Holyoke city officials are reminding all parents that children can be affected by COVID and should be taking precautions against it, adding it’s a requirement children wear a mask while in schools.

Sean Gonsalves, “It’s one aspect that we are grappling with that we didn’t have to deal with last year when schools were closed and when businesses and enterprises were open.”

Despite the rise in cases, Holyoke officials say there has been no in-school transmission of the virus. Currently, there are 42 COVID cases within Holyoke public schools, that includes students in preschool through 12th grade, as well as staff.