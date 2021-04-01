Holyoke and Amtrak police investigating after person ‘came into contact with train’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police and Amtrak Police are investigating an incident where a person came into contact with a train in Holyoke Wednesday night.

According to Amtrak Public Relations Manager, Jason Abrams, at approximately 10:22 p.m. an individual was trespassing in Holyoke on Route 5 and came into contact with Amtrak Valley Flyer train 494 traveling between New Haven and Greenfield.

Abrams said there were no reported injuries to the passengers on board or crew members. The Amtrak Police Department and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating the incident.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News police are still investigating and he cannot release any information at the moment. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.