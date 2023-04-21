HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has announced that the annual 4th of July festivities will take place on Friday, June 30th.

The community is invited to enjoy entertainment, food, vendors, and activities for children at Holyoke Community College beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Vendors who are interested in joining the event are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department for a permit application at 413-322-5620 before June 16th.

If the event has to be postponed due to weather concerns, it will take be rescheduled for Saturday, July 7th.