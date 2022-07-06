HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is putting together a plan for spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is looking for community input.

The City received over $40 million in ARPA and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CSLFRF) from the Federal government to support economic recovery efforts as a result of COVID-19.

Last year, the first half of the funds were used to pay for small business grants, water and sewer infrastructure, affordable housing development, non-profits to improve their facilities, and mental health services. Now they are asking Holyoke residents and businesses to fill out a survey to get an idea of how the remaining money would be best used within the community.

The survey is now available online in both English and Spanish. A paper copy can be requested by calling 413-322-5610, going to the city’s website, or on Facebook @HolyokeOCD. This survey can be requested in other languages and accessible formats upon request. It will be available from July 1 through August 16.

Anyone who fills out the survey will be entered into a random drawing to win lunch with Mayor Garcia or a $200 gift card. For more information, contact the City of Holyoke Office for Community Development at 413-322-5610, on Facebook @Holyoke OCD, via email zoellera@holyoke.org or at www.holyoke.org.