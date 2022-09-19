HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been asked to aid with relief efforts for residents in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which left the whole island without power on Monday.

A Holyoke business owner and member of CERT is coordinating Boricua Care Packages for residents of the island. Volunteers will be gathering Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Sports Bar located at 352 High Street and are accepting donations to help Puerto Rican residents. They are specifically asking for the following items:

Gift cards for Walmart, CVS or Walgreens.

Anything solar, such as power banks and small lamps.

Small flashlights

Matches

Ziploc bags (snack, quart, gallon size)

Trash bags, 32 gallons or bigger

Toilet paper rolls (each care package can hold 2 rolls)

Canned spam

Potted meat

Vienna sausages

Beans

Mac & cheese

Chef Boyardee

Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D)

Water purifying tablets and first aid kits

Soap bars, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes

Antibiotic ointment

Baby wipes

Small packages of diapers

Oatmeal pouches

Pancake mix (just add water)

Feminine products

Hand sanitizer

Soup

Small packages of rice

Mashed potato pouches

Small boxes of powdered milk

Small battery-operated radios

Mosquito repellent

Battery-operated mini fans

The Holyoke Chamber of Commerce will also be accepting monetary donations. Donations should be directed to the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce either by check or electronically, no cash will be accepted. Donations can also be made through Venmo@GrowHolyoke. Checks can by made payable to GHCCF, Attn. Hurricane Fiona, 177 High Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

The CERT team is made up of community organizations, city officials and volunteers that help the community during emergencies. The team says they are already planning on how to respond if Puerto Rican residents need to be relocated to Holyoke.