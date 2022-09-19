HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been asked to aid with relief efforts for residents in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which left the whole island without power on Monday.
A Holyoke business owner and member of CERT is coordinating Boricua Care Packages for residents of the island. Volunteers will be gathering Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Sports Bar located at 352 High Street and are accepting donations to help Puerto Rican residents. They are specifically asking for the following items:
- Gift cards for Walmart, CVS or Walgreens.
- Anything solar, such as power banks and small lamps.
- Small flashlights
- Matches
- Ziploc bags (snack, quart, gallon size)
- Trash bags, 32 gallons or bigger
- Toilet paper rolls (each care package can hold 2 rolls)
- Canned spam
- Potted meat
- Vienna sausages
- Beans
- Mac & cheese
- Chef Boyardee
- Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D)
- Water purifying tablets and first aid kits
- Soap bars, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes
- Antibiotic ointment
- Baby wipes
- Small packages of diapers
- Oatmeal pouches
- Pancake mix (just add water)
- Feminine products
- Hand sanitizer
- Soup
- Small packages of rice
- Mashed potato pouches
- Small boxes of powdered milk
- Small battery-operated radios
- Mosquito repellent
- Battery-operated mini fans
The Holyoke Chamber of Commerce will also be accepting monetary donations. Donations should be directed to the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce either by check or electronically, no cash will be accepted. Donations can also be made through Venmo@GrowHolyoke. Checks can by made payable to GHCCF, Attn. Hurricane Fiona, 177 High Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.
The CERT team is made up of community organizations, city officials and volunteers that help the community during emergencies. The team says they are already planning on how to respond if Puerto Rican residents need to be relocated to Holyoke.