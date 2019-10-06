Holyoke banners highlight Hispanic community leaders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may notice some banners hanging up and down Main street in Holyoke. These Banners feature pictures of Holyoke’s Hispanic community leaders.

It’s called the ‘Heart of Holyoke Platemaking Project’, designed to highlight the roles Hispanic community leaders have played improving the quality of life for the cities Spanish speaking population.

Community youth leader James Arana told 22News, the neighborhood leaders being honored to serve as role models for the community’s youthful population.

“To have young people see their elders, people who are alive and thriving having done the work of organizing and putting resources and people and economies together, for the betterment of young people, through education and other experiences is one of the best things that’s happening here in Holyoke,” said Arana.

The banners were chosen by Holyoke High school students.

The students were impressed by their accomplishments and contributions to Holyoke’s Hispanic community