Holyoke-based Girl’s Incorporated receive donation to help fund future endeavors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A philanthropic foundation has donated half a million dollars to advance the work of the Holyoke based, Girls Incorporated.

It’s an organization devoted to empowering girls as they grow into young women. The half-million-dollar gift couldn’t come at a better time as the agency looks for a new site to replace their headquarters near downtown Holyoke.

Executive Director of Girls Incorporated, Suzanne Parker, told 22News the gift will also help fund a new program to interest girls to study for careers in science, technology, and math.

“There’s an amazing partnership with UMass, Amherst, Bay Path University, all the local colleges are involved in, and this will inspire girls toward stem careers,” said Parker.

Girls Incorporated began in Holyoke but has since branched out with the inclusion of girls in Springfield and Chicopee.

The grant money is expected to assistant the broadening of its base and an increase in its membership.