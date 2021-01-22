Holyoke basketball league connecting with students virtually

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative Basketball Program will be held virtually this year.

The seven-week program is for 5th and 6th-grade students in Holyoke. The goal is to expose students to positive role models who will discuss career advice, teamwork, and of course basketball!

Organizers told 22News although they won’t be playing actual basketball, it’s important these kids still have a safe and positive activity to look forward to.

“Even though they grew up in the same situation in poverty and in a tough neighborhood, they don’t have to let that define them,” said Ed Caisse, organizer of the league and Unit Director at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. “We are teaching the kids that you can make it. You can graduate high school, you can go to college, you can go into the military, you can have a professional career in some vocation.”

The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative Basketball Program is free for everyone.

For more information or if you’re interested in joining, click here.