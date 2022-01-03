Holyoke Board of Health approve mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Board of Health have voted to implement an indoor mask mandate for all public indoor locations on Monday.

The order goes into effect on Thursday. According to the Board of Health order, indoor public spaces are considered a place where “members of the public are invited or otherwise allowed to enter a building or structure to interact with any persons in order to or transact any public or private business, including all public indoor spaces.” This includes the Holyoke Mall, bars, indoor performance venues, hotels and motels, gyms, salons, places of worship, and indoor workplaces.

In addition, all team sports and musicians/performing artists will be required to wear masks when playing or performing. Masks are also required in outdoor public events when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The mask mandate applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens. The order will remain in effect until rescinded by the city’s Board of Health. Currently, there is a mask mandate in Holyoke for all municipal buildings.