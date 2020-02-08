Holyoke Boys and Girls Club gifted new kitchen as part of Lowe’s Heroes Project

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Boys and Girls Club recently received a kitchen makeover thanks to its national partnership with Lowe’s.

Lowe’s of Springfield and Hadley chose the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club as part of its Lowe’s Heroes Project back in December 2019. The project entails Lowe’s stores across the United States to help improve local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Both the Springfield and Hadley stores combined their efforts to completely renovate the multi-use kitchen at the club’s main unit on Nick Cosmos Way.

Justin Bresnahan, the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club Coordinator, told 22News how excited the kids were to watch the kitchen completely transform.





HBGC Kitchen before photos: photo credit Holyoke Boys and Girls Club

“So every day the kids got to come in and they got to see a small progression of what eventually became an amazing masterpiece we got here behind me,” said Bresnahan. “Their excitement to get into the kitchen was really a driving force the Lowe’s staff to finish it up a little bit faster.”











HBGC Kitchen after photos: photo credit Holyoke Boys and Girls Club

The Holyoke Boys and Girls Club plans to use the improved space to facilitate health programs and get parents involved in nutrition lessons.