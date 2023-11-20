HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the redevelopment of 216 Appleton Street in Holyoke.

According to the City of Holyoke’s Director of Planning & Economic Development Aaron Vega, the historic building will be redeveloped into 86 units of market-rate housing to address the state’s housing crisis. The former Farr Alpaca Mill is a five-story industrial property that was built in the 1900s with over 161,000 square feet of space on the Holyoke canal.

(Aaron Vega)

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2025.