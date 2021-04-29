Holyoke building demolition pulls down utility wires, pole

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Demolition work brought down a utility pole in Holyoke Thursday morning.

Crews were working to knock down a vacant building on the corners of Hampshire Street and High Street. When the construction crane pulled part of the building down, bricks came down towards the road, pulling on the electric and utility wires and knocking down a pole further along the road.

Police blocked off the road near the intersection of Hampshire and Commercial Street as crews worked to cleanup the bricks and pole.

