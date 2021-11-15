Holyoke business holding food drive this week for Margaret’s Pantry

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second annual food drive is being hosted by The Wealth Transition Collective in Holyoke to benefit Margaret’s Pantry in honor of ‘National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.’

Participants can drop off their donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1632 Northampton Street in Holyoke. Some of the most needed items they are looking to collect are non-perishable foods, canned goods, stuffing, baking mixes, syrup, salad dressing, condiments, Jell-O, and kid-friendly snacks.

“We feel very fortunate to be in a position to make a difference in the community by supporting the efforts of organizations like The Providence Ministries for the Needy” said Greg Sheehan, CEO of the Wealth Transition Collective

Margaret’s Pantry collected over 1,300 pounds of food and over $3,000 in monetary donations last year They gave 1,870,426 pounds of food to those in need in 2020. All donations will benefit Margaret’s Pantry on 56 Cabot Street. Distribution is available by appointment Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. by calling 413-533-5909.