Holyoke business leaders discuss challenges with new mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The acting mayor of Holyoke held a listening session with business leader to discuss the challenges they have in the city.

Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy invited 50 business leaders to the Holyoke City Hall auditorium Friday to give them the opportunity to meet the new mayor, and to have their voices heard with the challenges they currently face.

Some of the topics included accelerating finances and creating a more efficient path for investment and urban development. Mayor Murphy also emphasized the importance of preserving long-time, local establishments.

“I want new investment but I also want those stable businesses that have been here for 20, 30, 40, 50 years to know, we appreciate what you’ve done, and we want to help continue for the next 50 years,” said Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy.

Murphy was elected acting mayor earlier this month, and will serve until the November mayoral election.