Holyoke business owners will be financially affected by parade cancellation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke businesses are getting worried that the coronavirus could one day put them out of business.

Many Holyoke residents are still in disbelief that the city will not hold this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade and 5K Road Race. Mayor Alex Morse said it is the best way to protect the city from the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“I can understand why it was cancelled, it’s just tragic,” said Jordan Lemieux, a retired Holyoke firefighter. “The colleens, the award winners, Mark Joyce is a personal friend, who is the president of the parade committee. To make that decision, the mayor, it’s unreal.”

Hundreds of thousands of people come to Holyoke on the weekend of the parade and road race. Restaurants like Rusty’s Place are going to be hit hard by the city’s decision.

“That’s going to be a huge chunk of our morning business that we won’t have this year,” owner Carol Bale told 22News. “It’s going to affect the business a lot. As a matter of fact, even this week as you can see even today, we are normally busy right now and it’s affected us already.”

Rusty’s Place said they’re taking precautions to keep their restaurant clean and hope they’ll be able to stay successful amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Local hotels are also hurting from the parade’s cancellation.

D. Hotel Suites & Spa next to the Delaney House was fully booked for the Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Parade weekend, before the city cancelled the events.

Now they have plenty of rooms available.