Holyoke business raising money for those suffering from rare brain disorder

HOLYOE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small business in Holyoke is raising money to help those suffering from a rare brain disorder.

Kinser Cancelmo’s 15-year-old daughter died of Juvenile Huntington’s Disease five years ago. Cancelmo has since started Meg’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding research for the disorder and helping affected families.

Normally, the foundation holds one big event to raise over $10,000. But the pandemic is forcing them to team up with businesses like Boston Bud in Holyoke to raise money instead. Cancelmo told 22News, she wants to help those who need it during the holiday season.

“Being that it’s around the holidays, not everyone’s holidays are joyful and wonderous but with that being said, there’s always hope for a cure and that’s something that I remain forever hopeful,” said Cancelmo.

Juvenile Huntington’s Disease causes the breakdown of brain cells in certain parts of the brain, leading to uncontrolled movements, memory loss, and other issues.

