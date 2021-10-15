Holyoke business receives nearly $40K grant to recover from pandemic losses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A company in Holyoke is getting some help recovering from the pandemic. Holyoke Sporting Goods was the winner of a nearly $40,000 grant. The sporting goods store has been open for decades.

Holyoke Sporting Goods owner Betsy Frey told 22News she had to close down at the beginning of the pandemic because her store wasn’t considered essential. She said it really hurt her business at what is usually a busy time of year.

“That lasted for over four months. when we finally did get to open, we could only do curb side pick up.” said Frey.

On Friday, Holyoke Sporting Goods was awarded the grant from Northampton based Marketing Doctors. The money will help Holyoke Sporting Goods stay competitive with marketing campaigns and an updated website.

“We can help her with that. And we are excited. We understand the back end, the programming end, the website end, we understand all that. So when we saw her application, we knew this is somebody we could help,” said Janet Casey, founder and president of Marketing Doctors.

Holyoke Sporting Goods has been in its Dwight Street location since 2005.