Holyoke business to hold food drive in honor of Margret’s Pantry

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Holyoke’s newest businesses will be hosting a food drive to benefit Margaret’s Pantry in honor of ‘National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.’

The Wealth Transition Collective recently moved to Holyoke to have an immediate impact on the community.

Some of the most needed items they are looking to collect are canned goods, pasta and sauce, baking mixes, granola bars, and kid-friendly items.

Participants can drop off their donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1632 Northampton Street in Holyoke.