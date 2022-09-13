HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts Irish heritage shining bright. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 56th Citizenship Award Recipient.

The award is presented to a person or organization that has made substantial contributions to the parade or parade committee. This year’s award recipient was the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band and 22News spoke to one of it’s members.

Roger Bernier of the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band said, “I am truly honored as this was unexpected, very much appreciated. Karen Casey, the president of the parade committee gave me a call and said that we were going to get it, like I said I was totally surprised, caught off guard. Truly thankful and we appreciate it very much.”

This year will be the 70th St. Patrick’s Parade which will be held Sunday March 19th and the 46th Road Race will be held Saturday March 18th.