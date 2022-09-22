HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED) is asking for volunteers to serve on the city’s Cannabis Citizens Review Committee (CCRC).

The planning department is looking for Holyoke residents from Ward 1 and Ward 2 that are interested in joining the committee, which reviews proposals for spending the city’s Cannabis Impact Innovation and Impact fund. The money comes from a three percent fee placed on the cannabis companies in the city to help fund the impacts of the industry in the community.

The CCRC reviews requests from city departments to use funds on staffing, infrastructure, planning, business support and other impacts the marijuana businesses may have on the city, especially in Wards 1 and 2 where most of the businesses are located. Once funding is approved by the CCRC, it will move to the Holyoke City Council for approval.

So far the Cannabis Innovation and Impact Fund has collected fees from the past three years and have more than $3 million available. Only $50,000 has been used to date. The CCRC has a maximum limit of 10 residents. Their first meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 5th at 5:00 p.m. and will meet once every two months. The review meetings will be open to the public. If you are interested in joining, you can call 413-322-5655 or email oped@holyoke.org.