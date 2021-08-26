Holyoke Cannabis holds job fair

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair was held in Holyoke Thursday evening for those interested in the cannabis industry.

Trulieve and a cannabis staffing agency hosted the event at its headquarters on North Bridge Street. The agency has already hired over 200 people at the Holyoke headquarters and is looking to grow that number.

“Our goal is the find some Holyoke residents that wanna join Trulieve,” said Bert Vinning, director of business operations. “It’s one of the world’s largest cannabis companies and they are here to create some tremendous jobs and growth potential in the community.”

Job opportunities included harvesting, packaging, production, and more.