HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke celebrating 150 years Saturday night with a masquerade costume gala.

This event caps of a year of festivities celebrating Holyoke’s 150 years. Saturday night’s masquerade gala was dedicated to the restoration of the awe-inspiring stained glass windows in the Grand Ballroom of city hall where the event was held.

Gala co-chair Kathy McKeantold told 22News, “The masquerade ball is in honor of the celebration for the city of Holyoke and that’s 150 years!”

The city has had many events celebrating its 150 years including an art contest, a time capsule and dedication at city hall.