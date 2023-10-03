HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A citywide scavenger hunt has begun in the City of Holyoke as part of the celebration of its 150th anniversary.

The “Key to the City” scavenger hunt is for anyone, whether you are new to the city or lived in Holyoke your whole life. It will take participants through historic streets, parks, and structures in Holyoke.

The scavenger hunt began Saturday and goes through Sunday, October 22. To start, you can head to the Holyoke Preservation Trust website for the first location.

When you arrive at a location, you’ll need to take a photo of yourself or an item of your choice that needs to be in all of your photos, such as a teddy bear, toy, office items or even a photo of a loved one. All photos must be submitted to the Key to the City website as proof you have solved all clues and been to all 14 locations.

There will also be four prizes worth $100:

The Trailblazer Award – First citizen to successfully solve all the clues and submit their photographs.

The Visionary Lens Award – Highest-quality photographs

The Whimsy and Wonder Award – Most creative photographs

The You and Me Award – Best photographs submitted by an adult/youth team

All photos must be submitted before midnight on October 22. Then, on October 28th at 1:00 p.m., everyone who took part in the event is welcome to join Mayor Joshua Garcia at City Hall where they will be awarded a “Key to the City” and a tour of City Hall.