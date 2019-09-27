Holyoke celebrates National Recovery Month with recovery day

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Recovery Day was a way to promote recovery and celebrate those fighting against addiction.

Dozens of people gathered in Holyoke to show that people can recover from substance use disorders.

The event kicked off at Heritage Park on Appleton Street where people began their march down High Street to Veterans Park, where a ceremony was held.

This event was hosted by Hope for Holyoke, which is one of the Gandara Center’s recovery support centers.

Debra Flynn- Gonzalez Program Director of Hope for Holyoke told 22News, “It’s really important for people to know that people do recover and there is hope. We have close to 400 people at Hope for Holyoke who have come through addiction, are in recovery, and engaged in the community.”

Many people who came out to participate in today’s events are recovering from addiction. Other people were family members representing those who couldn’t be there today.

“I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to somebody else. I’m doing it under his name. I will go anywhere, walk anywhere to help anybody that needs help. That’s what I’m going to do” Carmen Torres of Holyoke said.

At Veteran’s Park, there were tables where people could learn of different resources available. There were also a number of speakers who talked about their struggle with addiction and their recovery.

All of Hope for Holyoke’s services are free. They provide services like peer-to-peer support and relapse prevention.