Holyoke Chief of Police responds to allegations of department corruption

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Chief of Police responded to the allegations of corruption within the department, made by an officer in a widely-circulated YouTube video.

Holyoke Officer Rafael Roca alleges in the video that the department covered up lost and stolen rifles and that minority officers are not given the opportunity for specialized assignments, among other things.

Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo issued a statement Tuesday explaining the incidents mentioned in Officer Roca’s video and denied the claims of racism within the department:

“There are currently 46 total patrolmen with eight or more years of full-time experience on the job. Out of those 46, 12 are minority officers. Nine of those 12 are in specialized assignments other than patrol operations. That is roughly 75% of minority officers with 8 years or more in specialized assignments. Of the remaining 34 non-minority officers in this group, 18 are in a specialized assignment. That is roughly 53% of non-minority officers with eight or more years of experience who are assigned to specialized assignments. There are 38 officers total with six years or less of full-time experience. Of those 38, 17 are minority officers. There are only two officers in this group that are assigned to specialized units. One is a female who is being trained to investigate sensitive crimes involving children, females, and domestic violence. The other officer was chosen specifically due to his extensive knowledge and expertise in firearms. He is assigned to the ATF task force. The Holyoke Police Department has a Chief, two Lieutenants, and four Sergeants who are a minority in the department command staff. “ Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo

Febo also addressed the other crimes that were mentioned in the video. There were issues with lost rifles 10 years ago and according to Febo, the incident was “fully investigated by the previous chief, discipline meted out, and every step was reported publicly at that time.”

Another crime that was mentioned was that suspects allegedly stole a vehicle in Granby and drove around breaking into parked vehicles in driveways in South Hadley. Febo said a detective who is assigned to a task force had his task force vehicle broken into and two ballistic vests with 2 magazines in the pouches, some K9 gear, and a first aid bag were all stolen.

“The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Hartford Connecticut and one of the vests and some K9 gear was recovered.” He also said that each police department documented the incident.

Febo also addressed an incident last year involving an off-duty officer who was accused of purposely ramming his boat into a resident’s boat.

“The incident was not covered up and a report was filed. The incident was looked into by his immediate supervisors and the Bureau Commander. There were conflicting accounts about the very minor contact. There was no formal complaint filed but the officer was spoken to about rudeness when dealing with the public. He was also advised that he is not to respond to his own complaints while off duty,” Febo said.

Febo ended the news release by saying he wants to ensure the citizens of Holyoke that they can continue to have confidence in the men and women of the Holyoke Police Department and the great work that they do every day.