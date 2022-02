HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Children’s Museum will be open for President’s Day.

Springfield celebrates George Washington’s birthday

According to a statement shared with 22News, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also be open for normal business hours Tuesday through Friday of this week.

Those interested in making reservations for the museum can do so on their website. While walk-ins are welcome to the museum.