Holyoke Christmas tree has been chosen

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for the Holyoke Christmas tree is over.

While in past years the tree has been submitted and donated by local residents, this year’s was found by chance. The Holyoke Mayor’s Office told 22News, that a Department of Public Works employee found the perfect tree when driving around one day.

The tree is coming from a Holyoke home. The city’s requirements for the tree were it had to be a minimum of 25 feet, local, and away from electrical lines. 22News spoke with a previous Holyoke tree donor about what their process was like five years ago.

“We’d been living in this house for about 25 years and we had the cutest little Christmas tree here,” Mary Hodgins told 22News. “We used to decorate every year. And we kept joking around saying every year as it got bigger we would donate it to the city of Holyoke.”

There were a couple of other trees in the running during Hodgins’ year but ultimately the city chose hers and removed it for free.

This year’s donor will be acknowledged at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.