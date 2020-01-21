Holyoke church providing food and clothing to the homeless

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A church in Holyoke spent the holiday giving back to those in need during one of the coldest times of the year.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church distributed soup, sandwiches, hats, and gloves to the hungry and the homeless.

This is the first year that volunteers from a local chapter of Philoptochus, which is Greek for “Friends of the Poor,” organized this effort to help those less fortunate.

Sharon Konstantinidis, President of Philoptochos told 22News, “There’s a lot of folks that come around here and there’s a McDonald’s here, and there’s a lot of restaurants and there’s Hope for Holyoke around the corner so we know a lot of people come by here that are homeless and hungry so we knew it would be a good event for them.”

Anyone who wants to be part of this effort is welcome to drop off donations of blankets, hand-warmers, hats, or gloves to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.